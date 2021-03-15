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If I Were The Devil... Would I Have Your Vote?
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30 views • March 15, 2021
TitleofLiberty - Published on 29 Sep 2020
This video represents over 1,000 hours of unpaid work and I need your help to ensure as many people see it before election day as possible. YouTube will try to block it but--with your help--TOGETHER we can defeat their algorithm! PLEASE SHARE this video with all your loved ones, in online groups--EVERYWHERE. TEXT, EMAIL, and PRIVATE MESSAGE are best for sharing. Thank you... and God Bless!
This video represents over 1,000 hours of unpaid work and I need your help to ensure as many people see it before election day as possible. YouTube will try to block it but--with your help--TOGETHER we can defeat their algorithm! PLEASE SHARE this video with all your loved ones, in online groups--EVERYWHERE. TEXT, EMAIL, and PRIVATE MESSAGE are best for sharing. Thank you... and God Bless!
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