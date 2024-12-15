Babylon is fallen: the false prophet (3)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





In Matthew 24:4-5, Christ mentions, as the first sign of the end times, Take heed that no man deceive you.

5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.





Many false preachers have arisen in these end times and are nothing more than satan’s ministers preaching all kinds of false gospels and false doctrines that are not biblical including SUNday rest and worship, xmas, easter, going to heaven or hell after a person dies, the prosperity gospel.





These false preachers are part of the image of the beast consisting of SUNday keeping 501c3 government registered, tax-exempt churches linked to the state in the same way the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is linked to the Vatican beast, according to Revelation 17:3.





The false preachers are mentioned in 2 Corinthians 11:13-15 and represent the false prophet in the book of Revelation, chapter 16, verses 13 and 14. The verses say: And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet. For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty.





Like the dragon, which is satan, and the beast, which is the Vatican papacy, the false prophet represent spirit of devils, working miracles and capture the attention of their audience with captivating but false doctrines in the same way frogs catch their prey with their tongue.





The false prophet works with the beast, which is the Vatican papacy, to usher in a new world religion void of Christ and His divine law of love, as they will work together to enforce SUNday as the false day of public weekly rest and worship, when calamities continue to grow exponentially, as a means of getting closer to God but it will only make things worse.





Get away from these false SUNday-keeping preachers, which again, represent the false prophet in the book of Revelation, and turn to the true Christ of the Bible.





