Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 12, 2023 - TOMORROW declared to be worldwide Muslim JIHAD UPRISING day in response to Israel's CARPET BOMBING of Gaza

0:00 Blind Hatred

31:30 Contradictions

1:09:28 Interview with David Clements





- Friday the 13th announced as Muslim UPRISING day around the world

- #Israel prepares for armed INVASION of Gaza

- Israel promises to turn Gaza strip into POW camp, to enslave all Palestinians

- Sen. Marco Rubio calls for extermination of Palestinians

- Sen. Lindsay Graham says Israel should "level the place" and kill them all

- 9 UN relief staffers killed by Israeli (IDF) bombing of #Gaza

- The stench of Apartheid is alive and well in Israel's treatment of Palestinians

- A brief history of ethnic cleansing: Japanese empire, Nanking massacre of Chinese, Koreans

- VIDEO: New York pro-Israel supporters call for total genocide, extermination of Palestinians

- ATF issues warning about cartels acquiring heavy weapons in Texas

- Major "event" to take place within 60 days, involving cartels and terrorism

- Border Patrol agents are being doxxed so that cartels can target their families

- Full interview with David Clements on election integrity and a warning about 2024





