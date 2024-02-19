Create New Account
This is what happens when the Tech Giants censor everybody and now the CEO sees her son die from a fentanol overdose at UC Berkley
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 18 hours ago

Too bad for the kid -  shit happens 

By the way I am selling a residential lot within our Nature Lodge property in Medellin if anyone has some interest.  My e mail is: [email protected] if you have any questions., etc,  

suicideculttech

