Shape Shifting the Law

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Last week, the interim findings of a Royal Commission into antisemitism were handed down. On the surface, it looks like a targeted investigation into a serious and legitimate issue: the safety, well-being, and lived experience of Jewish Australians. But stopping at the headlines misses the deeper significance. Because, despite mainstream media’s propaganda and NLP inculcated perception management, this isn’t just about antisemitism. It’s about the architecture of unseen power—how it’s built, how it expands, and how it surreptitiously shapes everyday life. To understand why this matters, you need to understand what a Royal Commission actually is.