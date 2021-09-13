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TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 23) We have at least another Bumpy Year a head of us - Justice Anna Webinar
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160 views • September 13, 2021
Stock up on food, fuel, and water. Buy high grade water filtering system, buy blankets. We can't trust the people in-charge right now in anything. Put a side a medical supply, Beans, rice, wheat and so on. We can't trust the government of Canada as reliable friend to anybody, so the situation in Canada is scary and the closest help for us in here is Russia. We have been prompting community storage and water wells in case of emergencies what ever the emergencies are, you still need water to drink and cook. Help your family and your neighbors, For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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