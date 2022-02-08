HOLLYWOOD EXPOSED - Tina Griffin 20+ year speaking reel

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It has been one wild journey to see teens set free from Satan's bondage and lies. I expose a ton if inside info in this Hollywood Exposed presentation after working in Hollywood as an actress for over a decade and analyzing pop culture and it's harmful affects on teens for over two decades.
If you're interested in bringing this message to your community, fill out this short form and Christy Fryman our booking agent will get back to you shortly.
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/
The POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR has launched as well.
20+ speakers
20+ life-saving topics
Watch. God. Move.
Click here for more tour info: https://counterculturemom.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/INITIAL-SPEAKER-ROSTER-PCP-TOUR.pdf
God wins.
Satan loses.
Let's join forces to share Jesus with the lost, brokenhearted, confused, angry, lonely lives with the precious time we have left.