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HOLLYWOOD EXPOSED - Tina Griffin 20+ year speaking reel
Counter Culture Mom
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653 views • February 08, 2022
YouTube deleted 20+ years of research and hundreds of videos exposing TRUTH off their platform last fall. I'm rebuilding what Satan erased. This is an overview of a wide variety of events, conferences, camps, prisons, cruise ships God has given me the opportunity to speak at over the last two decades of my life.

It has been one wild journey to see teens set free from Satan's bondage and lies. I expose a ton if inside info in this Hollywood Exposed presentation after working in Hollywood as an actress for over a decade and analyzing pop culture and it's harmful affects on teens for over two decades.

If you're interested in bringing this message to your community, fill out this short form and Christy Fryman our booking agent will get back to you shortly.

https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/

The POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR has launched as well.
20+ speakers
20+ life-saving topics
Watch. God. Move.

Click here for more tour info: https://counterculturemom.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/INITIAL-SPEAKER-ROSTER-PCP-TOUR.pdf

God wins.
Satan loses.

Let's join forces to share Jesus with the lost, brokenhearted, confused, angry, lonely lives with the precious time we have left.
Keywords
jesussatanhollywoodtruthentertainmentdemonmediapop culturedevilspeakingprisonconferencecamphollywood exposedyouth conferencetina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showschool assemblyyouth eventchurch eventwomen speakerswoman speaker
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy