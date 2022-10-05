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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/10/22 Hypothyroidism And Heart Palpitations
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15 views • May 11, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 05/10/22 Hypothyroidism And Heart Palpitations
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing various common health challenges. Stating the cause, prevention and reversal of said health challenges. Asserting that these are all nutritional deficiencies. Stating that if everyone would follow a good diet and supplement with all 90 essential nutrients these diseases would all go away.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a French study of the health benefits of bilberries. Researchers used mice that were deficient in apolipoprotein E (Apo-E) which plays a role in the breakdown triglyceride-rich lipoproteins. High levels of triglycerides can put the heart at risk of heart conditions. Finding that bilberry extracts helped break up plaque in arteries.
Callers
Cindy has several health challenges including high blood pressure, low back pain, neck pain and headaches.
Kimberly is experiencing heart palpatations and memory loss.
Frank has been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa is also over weight and has peripheral neuropathies.
Deserae has hypothyroidism and heart palpatations.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE
https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0
Air Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing various common health challenges. Stating the cause, prevention and reversal of said health challenges. Asserting that these are all nutritional deficiencies. Stating that if everyone would follow a good diet and supplement with all 90 essential nutrients these diseases would all go away.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a French study of the health benefits of bilberries. Researchers used mice that were deficient in apolipoprotein E (Apo-E) which plays a role in the breakdown triglyceride-rich lipoproteins. High levels of triglycerides can put the heart at risk of heart conditions. Finding that bilberry extracts helped break up plaque in arteries.
Callers
Cindy has several health challenges including high blood pressure, low back pain, neck pain and headaches.
Kimberly is experiencing heart palpatations and memory loss.
Frank has been diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa is also over weight and has peripheral neuropathies.
Deserae has hypothyroidism and heart palpatations.
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