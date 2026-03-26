PA$$IVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Eat, Breathe, Move, & Sing Their Hydration!

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Short video going over other ways to increase your intracellular hydration inspired by the work of Gina Bria's https://HydrationFoundation.org since 100% of us are dehydrated due to:
1. being indoors & not getting sunlight
2. glyphosate that's used as a drying agent
3. not moving as much
4. man-made electromagnetic fields such as 5G, all wireless devices, etc.
5. man-made blue light coming off of all our electronic screens
6. not earthing as much (or at ALL!)
7. sitting in a car or airplane
8. taking prescription medications
Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @
https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of
https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
Since ignorance is the MOST EXPENSIVE thing, to be able to have the FREE time to learn new, actionable information so you can regain or maintain your physical & mental health by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To view my list of 30 Not-So-Obvious Hydrating FOODS & Supplements,
visit
https://tinyurl.com/TheMostHydratingFoods
or
https://tinyurl.com/HydratingFoodsList
For built-to-last a lifetime (w/ regular de-scaling), USA-made stainless steel residential & commercial/industrial h20 distillers, visit
https://mypurewater.com/?sld=howtodieofnothing
& enter my affiliate discount code:
howtodieofnothing
To share, use:
tinyurl.com/ThePurestWater
Magnetize your h20 by placing it on top of magnetic mattresses by
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep
This is my shortened
https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35
affiliate link. $AVE 15% by applying discount code:
DANNY
I highly recommend their 20 gauss Super Sleep System
To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by sleeping on their mattresses, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure
OR
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure
To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:
https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo
To learn about the mitochondrial benefits of drinking structured/coherent water, visit
https://tinyurl.com/CoherentWater101
OR
https://tinyurl.com/StructuredWaterBenefits
& learn about the Analemma-Water "wand," @
https://www.analemma-water.com/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing
To become an Analemma affiliate, fill-out
https://www.analemma-water.com/pages/affiliate-signup/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing
OR
https://tinyurl.com/ShareStructuredWater
Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:
https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101 or https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies
&
https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing
To become a VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out
https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays
Learn about the harms of EMFs @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
https://Linktr.ee/EMFforDummies
17:37End Screen