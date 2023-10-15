The Lone Zebra | Episode 003 | Tapestry of Life

Losing a loved one is devastating and the stress can be overwhelming both emotionally and physically. I share what I’ve learned after my experience of losing my son to suicide in 2011.

The impact on the friends and family left behind can be more than you think. I want to share my pain so anyone who might think of suicide will stop and think of loved ones. Your pain is real but only temporary. Ending a life is permanent, there are no “do overs”. It really is GAME OVER. Call someone you can talk to, anyone or call a suicide hotline before you make that last move.