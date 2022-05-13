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Biblical Debate: Does the Bible Teach that the Earth if Flat?
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7 views • May 13, 2022
First Biblical debate posted on the Shepherd Podcast.
Benjamin Shepherd moderating. Debaters: Joel Fernandez in the affirmative. Nathan Whalen in the Negative.
Topic: Does the Bible Teach the Earth is Flat?
Debaters will use only Scripture to try and convince or prove their points. Enjoy!
ShepherdPodcast:
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Bitchute Account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/liQ7LrERRkBt/
Benjamin Shepherd moderating. Debaters: Joel Fernandez in the affirmative. Nathan Whalen in the Negative.
Topic: Does the Bible Teach the Earth is Flat?
Debaters will use only Scripture to try and convince or prove their points. Enjoy!
ShepherdPodcast:
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BenjaminShepherdPodcast
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UNoWyNU1Snms/
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@ShepherdPodcast:1
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shepherdpodcast
Anchor Channel: https://anchor.fm/benjamin-shepherd
Spotify Channel: https://open.spotify.com/show/2u2qx7lhJE0oCrnosOCG2e
HouseofBamboo:
Brighteon Account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/houseofbamboo
BrandNewTube Account: https://brandnewtube.com/@HouseofBamboo
Lbry Account: https://lbry.tv/@HouseofBamboo:c
Bitchute Account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/liQ7LrERRkBt/
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