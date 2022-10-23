POLICE Riot Squad Condemn Russian Flags OFFENSIVE During Sydney's March for Neutrality - Aussie Cossack, 102222

I'm sharing this video from Aussie Cossack on YouTube, and description.
POLICE Riot Squad deem Russian flags "OFFENSIVE" during Sydney's March for Neutrality"Epic scenes in cities all over Australia today as thousands of Aussies march in opposition to Anthony Alabanese's proposal to send 1/2 a Billion dollars to Zelensky as well as troops and Australian military hardware.
