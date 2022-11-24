X22 REPORT Ep. 2933b - [DS] Intelligence Op No Longer Works On The People, Extreme Panic

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2933b - Nov. 23, 2022
[DS] Intelligence Op No Longer Works On The People, Extreme PanicThe [DS] intelligence Op no longer controls the people. The fake news and the social media platforms can't even go a day before their narrative is debunked. Elon makes a move to bring on all those that have been suspended. The Pedo ring on Twitter and around the country is being exposed and the people are learning all about it. The truth cannot be swallowed, it has to be digested a little bit at a time. There is extreme panic in DC.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
