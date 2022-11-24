Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2933b - [DS] Intelligence Op No Longer Works On The People, Extreme Panic
198 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Thursday |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2933b - Nov. 23, 2022

[DS] Intelligence Op No Longer Works On The People, Extreme PanicThe [DS] intelligence Op no longer controls the people. The fake news and the social media platforms can't even go a day before their narrative is debunked. Elon makes a move to bring on all those that have been suspended. The Pedo ring on Twitter and around the country is being exposed and the people are learning all about it. The truth cannot be swallowed, it has to be digested a little bit at a time. There is extreme panic in DC.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!  



Keywords
censorshippoliticsbig techelection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket