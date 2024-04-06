Create New Account
NORTH WESTERN WILDLIFE CORRIDOR BURN-A-THON (SHARE)
Published 21 hours ago

Remarque88


April 5,2024


CANADA'S ALREADY "FIRED UP"...... GLOBALISTS ARE GOIN SOUTH

Wildlife Corridor - https://databasin.org/maps/c1a33a4fbeb44a9bb8cd99976c5dc7d7/

US Reserve Lands -

https://databasin.org/datasets/f10a00eff36945c9a1660fc6dc54812e/

2007 ECO - https://databasin.org/maps/new/#datasets=09fe3f2e8cf1402281339f0e17924e9a

Current Wildfires North America - https://firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov/usfs/map/#d:24hrs;@-85.6,42.2,4.0z

Overlay Map (In video) June 16, 2023 - https://tse1.mm.bing.net/th?q=2024%20Canada%20Wildfires&w=1280&h=720&c=5&rs=1&p=0

Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/pZsizovnRJfR/

treasonglobalismcanadafirearsonburnwildfiresremarque88north westernwildlife corridor

