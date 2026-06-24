KEIR STARMER'S CROOKED REPLACEMENT! - Who Is The Incoming UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham?

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/wam

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!

USE Code WAM50 for 50% off on select items like the #10 cans & MRE packs!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help keep us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

EXCLUSIVE replays of hour plus long live shows are available here at $5 a month or more!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!





GET 10% OFF ON SHILAJIT FROM DR. KAUFMAN WHEN YOU USE CODE WAM10 HERE:

https://medauthentica.com/discount/WAM10?redirect=/products/authentica-shilajit%3Fsca_ref=10867124.wrNV3jkYSaMg9





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#





Josh Sigurdson reports on the likely replacement for Keir Starmer as UK Prime Minister, Andy Burnham.





Andy Burnham who is connected to The World Economic Forum has been deeply entrenched in politics for this entire millennium.





With calls 20 years ago for internet surveillance akin to what has become the "digital ID" or "Digital Age Verification" system in the UK today, he is also a big supporter of Israel and the organization "Friends Of Israel" within the Labour Party. In fact, Andy Burnham has selected James Purnell as his Chief of Staff. Purnell was the former chair of Friends Of Israel.





Burnham was a chief secretary to the Treasury, so he worked within the monetary system that has impoverished millions. Good luck trying to explain how you would "change" the crippled economy that you helped create.





Burnham was also the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport where he pushed for men in women's safe spaces.





To top it off, Burnham was the Secretary Of State For Health where he brought in the mass injection campaign for Swine Flu in 2009.





On top of being Mayor of Manchester, he is anti-farmer, a self proclaimed "socialist" and supportive of mass forced migration (not to be confused with regular natural migration).





In this video, we delve into the goal of the UK establishment with Andy Burnham.





In with the new boss, same as the old boss.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2026