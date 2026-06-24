BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

KEIR STARMER'S CROOKED REPLACEMENT! - Who Is The Incoming UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham?
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2703 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • Yesterday

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/wam

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!

USE Code WAM50 for 50% off on select items like the #10 cans & MRE packs!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help keep us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

EXCLUSIVE replays of hour plus long live shows are available here at $5 a month or more!


BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!


GET 10% OFF ON SHILAJIT FROM DR. KAUFMAN WHEN YOU USE CODE WAM10 HERE:

https://medauthentica.com/discount/WAM10?redirect=/products/authentica-shilajit%3Fsca_ref=10867124.wrNV3jkYSaMg9


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#


Josh Sigurdson reports on the likely replacement for Keir Starmer as UK Prime Minister, Andy Burnham.


Andy Burnham who is connected to The World Economic Forum has been deeply entrenched in politics for this entire millennium.


With calls 20 years ago for internet surveillance akin to what has become the "digital ID" or "Digital Age Verification" system in the UK today, he is also a big supporter of Israel and the organization "Friends Of Israel" within the Labour Party. In fact, Andy Burnham has selected James Purnell as his Chief of Staff. Purnell was the former chair of Friends Of Israel.


Burnham was a chief secretary to the Treasury, so he worked within the monetary system that has impoverished millions. Good luck trying to explain how you would "change" the crippled economy that you helped create.


Burnham was also the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport where he pushed for men in women's safe spaces.


To top it off, Burnham was the Secretary Of State For Health where he brought in the mass injection campaign for Swine Flu in 2009.


On top of being Mayor of Manchester, he is anti-farmer, a self proclaimed "socialist" and supportive of mass forced migration (not to be confused with regular natural migration).


In this video, we delve into the goal of the UK establishment with Andy Burnham.


In with the new boss, same as the old boss.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!


Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!


Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!


DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!


PayPal: [email protected]


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
freedomnewspoliticsconspiracywokeuk prime ministerjosh sigurdsongreat resetkeir starmerwamandy burnham
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump demands nuclear inspections &#8220;into infinity&#8221; as fragile Iran deal holds

Trump demands nuclear inspections “into infinity” as fragile Iran deal holds

Willow Tohi
The Government Is About to Destroy Your Access to Natural CBD – Here’s What You Need to Know

The Government Is About to Destroy Your Access to Natural CBD – Here’s What You Need to Know

Mike Adams
Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Lance D Johnson
ASEAN Offers Regional Integration Model Without EU-Style Bureaucracy, Experts Say

ASEAN Offers Regional Integration Model Without EU-Style Bureaucracy, Experts Say

Garrison Vance
Local Police Gain Access to ICE Facial Recognition App, Documents Show

Local Police Gain Access to ICE Facial Recognition App, Documents Show

Douglas Harrington
Is Trump&#8217;s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Is Trump’s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy