Brian Ruhe Returns to YouTube with a Splash!

My YouTube channel is BACK!
After being taken down six years ago, my channel has been miraculously reinstated! On a whim, I submitted an appeal, and within three hours, it was back online—UNBELIEVABLE!
To celebrate this milestone, I returned to one of my favorite places — Deep Cove, BC — and literally dove back in.
This moment means a lot to me, and I’m thrilled to reconnect with you here again. Expect new videos, deep conversations, and the same spirit of truth-seeking that got me started in the first place.
Thank you for your support. Let’s make this new chapter count!
🌊 Dive in and subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMaqKCxVcxOLz2zYtomLkGA
📍 Filmed at the beach in beautiful Deep Cove, British Columbia.
I never thought I’d return from BitChute, but this opens up new possibilities for reaching a wider audience. This channel still has 2,500+ subscribers and a huge archive of 400+ videos.
