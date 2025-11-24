The Treasonous Lima Declaration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drive through the outer suburbs of Melbourne, Sydney, or Adelaide, and what do you see? You see the skeletons. Endless rows of rusting cathedrals of a time when this once sovereign country actually stood for something. Abandoned factories. Hundreds of them. Silent monuments to a time when Australia didn’t just dig stuff out of the ground—we actually built things.