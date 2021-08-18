July 2020 Words from God before State Capitals trip. The Remnant is Fired up; so is Yahweh!

We don't claim to be prophets but we hear clearly from God. The YouTube below is an example. We encourage you, if you feel you are not hearing from God, to press in as we have over the years. He is always talking; we just don't know it is Him sometimes. After all, Noah (among many others) received DETAILED "marching orders" from the Holy Spirit. We live under a better covenant than Noah did; we should hear from God at least as well. Millions do. Be expectant! HE has had us on many expensive and dangerous trips during which we had to have extreme details to carefully follow His plan and to avoid satan's schemes to stop us. One time, in desperation, Doug was "respectfully" yelling at God saying, "Now what?!?" Papa God CLEARLY said to him, "I love it. Climb up on My lap and pull My beard, My son!"



The Holy Spirit confirms His Words in direct ways; we don't go on feelings. These are intimate, personal Words but we feel they will encourage the Body of Christ; you are welcome to share. We've recorded such Words from God since 1994. Often, this starts with a download in Tongues, then HE translates. When HIS weighty GLORY settles on me, I shake; often just my foot or hand, heavy breathing, small sit-ups, etc. That manifestation began when we started going to the Brownsville Revival in the late 90s & their School of Ministry: a common impartation many had. Near the end of the audio, Carol describes her Rapture vision. The last Word says, "The devil runs from ME & the devil runs from you. You're My boots on the ground. You're MY FIRE on the ground. I AM with you. You're FIRED UP by My Saints. ALL of you together roll as a FIRE BALL across this country burning out the debris, taking down satan's schemes." GOOOO JESUS POWER TEAM!