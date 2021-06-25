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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1380 - Mary Wood - Report on the crime
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30 views • June 25, 2021
Mary was stocking shelves at a gas station in Metairie,LA, when Reeves attacked her with a hammer, before stabbing her 20 times. Mary fought back and managed to hit the panic button before passing out.
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