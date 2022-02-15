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Conservatives Signal The Imminent Arrest Of Justin Trudeau?
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362 views • February 15, 2022
An officer paces in the background of a Conservative party press conference condemning Trudeau's invoking of the emergencies act. It looks rehearsed. Is it a signal of an imminent arrest
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