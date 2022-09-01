PrepWithMike - Mike reviews EcoFlow solar generators for survival during power grid blackouts

Mike Adams reviews the EcoFlow power station devices (solar generators) and shows how they can be used to charge electronics and power tools, or run refrigerators or blenders, during blackouts. The retailer is SAT123.com which is a sponsor of Brighteon that also offers satellite communications solutions.

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