⚡️ Russian Aerospace Forces, missile troops and artillery launch massive fire attacks at the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at all operational directions.

💥 High-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in the neutralization of provisional bases of the units from 95th Airborne Assault Brigade near Slavyansk and Konstantinovka, 115th Mechanized Brigade near Artyomovsk and 53rd Mechanised Brigade near Kurdyumovka.

◽️ Moreover, the list of neutralized targets includes the units from 35th Marine Brigade near Bereznegovatoye, 57th Mechanised Infantry Brigade near Murakhovka (Nikolayev region), 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Balabino (Zaporozhye region), as well as from 14th Mechanized Brigade near Kharkov.





💥 The attacks have resulted in 800 casualties among Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 12 command posts near Serebryanka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Ivano-Daryevka, Vesyoloye, Soledar, Zaytsevo and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Uspenovka and Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region), Shirokoye, Kiselyovka and Novogrigorovka (Nikolayev region), as well as 47 artillery units, 152 AFU manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ The list of the destroyed targets includes 5 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots near Pavlovka and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region), Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic), Velikoye Artakovo and Olenovka (Nikolayev region).

💥 Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has destroyed 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Ochakov (Nikolayev region).

💥 Air defense means have shot down 6 unmanned aerial vehicles near Barvinki and Petrovka (Kherson region), Kiselyovka (Nikolayev region), Kamenskoye, Zaliznichnoye (Zaporozhye region), as well as near Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, 7 rocket-propelled projectiles have been destroyed in air near Novaya Kakhovka and Kiselyovka (Kherson region).

- Russian Military of Defense