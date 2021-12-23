Advice for the Authoritarians - 9 Helpful Suggestions

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Advice for the authoritarians. In this video you’ll learn about nine helpful suggestions that would make the authoritarians agenda more successful. Fortunately too many people have woken up to what they’re doing. But in this video we get to help the underdog out a little bit.
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