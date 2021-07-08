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For The Love Of Guns //Episode 1//Top 10 Gun Myths That Drive Me Nuts
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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1 view • July 08, 2021
There is a lot of misinformation and ignorance out there about guns. Let me clear some of them up for those that do not own a gun or are afraid of being labeled.

This episode is brought to you by my affiliate relationship with My Medic. Visit MyMedic.com and use the code TRB20 for 20% off your purchase.

We are only supported financially by you the listeners and viewers!

Your use of my affiliate links and banners helps bring more content to the channel. A list of my affiliates can be found here: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee

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#gun #myth #ar15 #gunowner #firearm @The Rogue Banshee @My Medic #teambansh #podcast

Here are the top 10 Gun Myths that drive me nuts!
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
TRB20 Discount Code - 0:33
Myth 1 // Buying guns online - 0:53
Myth 2 // Marijuana is legal - 2:14
Myth 3 // Buying a gun makes me a conservative - 3:41
Myth 4 // Buying a gun makes me a member of the NRA - 4:05
Myth 5 // Gun show loophole - 4:37
Myth 6 // More gun laws will make us safer - 5:57
Myth 7 // Guns kill people - 6:39
Myth 8 // Gun statistics are correct - 7:05
Myth 9 // Weapons of war and Assault Weapons - 8:48
Myth 10 // Ghost Guns - 10:08
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