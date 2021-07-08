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For The Love Of Guns //Episode 1//Top 10 Gun Myths That Drive Me Nuts
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1 view • July 08, 2021
There is a lot of misinformation and ignorance out there about guns. Let me clear some of them up for those that do not own a gun or are afraid of being labeled.
This episode is brought to you by my affiliate relationship with My Medic. Visit MyMedic.com and use the code TRB20 for 20% off your purchase.
We are only supported financially by you the listeners and viewers!
Your use of my affiliate links and banners helps bring more content to the channel. A list of my affiliates can be found here: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
Also, you can support the channel by becoming a member of #teambansh for as little as $1 per month on Patreon. Check it out at https://www.patreon.com/TheRogueBanshee
Another way you can support the channel is through our Merchandise Store. Pick up a T Shirt or Hat and help me bring more content. Check out my store at https://shop.spreadshirt.com/the-rogue-banshee/
#gun #myth #ar15 #gunowner #firearm @The Rogue Banshee @My Medic #teambansh #podcast
Here are the top 10 Gun Myths that drive me nuts!
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
TRB20 Discount Code - 0:33
Myth 1 // Buying guns online - 0:53
Myth 2 // Marijuana is legal - 2:14
Myth 3 // Buying a gun makes me a conservative - 3:41
Myth 4 // Buying a gun makes me a member of the NRA - 4:05
Myth 5 // Gun show loophole - 4:37
Myth 6 // More gun laws will make us safer - 5:57
Myth 7 // Guns kill people - 6:39
Myth 8 // Gun statistics are correct - 7:05
Myth 9 // Weapons of war and Assault Weapons - 8:48
Myth 10 // Ghost Guns - 10:08
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
This episode is brought to you by my affiliate relationship with My Medic. Visit MyMedic.com and use the code TRB20 for 20% off your purchase.
We are only supported financially by you the listeners and viewers!
Your use of my affiliate links and banners helps bring more content to the channel. A list of my affiliates can be found here: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
Also, you can support the channel by becoming a member of #teambansh for as little as $1 per month on Patreon. Check it out at https://www.patreon.com/TheRogueBanshee
Another way you can support the channel is through our Merchandise Store. Pick up a T Shirt or Hat and help me bring more content. Check out my store at https://shop.spreadshirt.com/the-rogue-banshee/
#gun #myth #ar15 #gunowner #firearm @The Rogue Banshee @My Medic #teambansh #podcast
Here are the top 10 Gun Myths that drive me nuts!
Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
TRB20 Discount Code - 0:33
Myth 1 // Buying guns online - 0:53
Myth 2 // Marijuana is legal - 2:14
Myth 3 // Buying a gun makes me a conservative - 3:41
Myth 4 // Buying a gun makes me a member of the NRA - 4:05
Myth 5 // Gun show loophole - 4:37
Myth 6 // More gun laws will make us safer - 5:57
Myth 7 // Guns kill people - 6:39
Myth 8 // Gun statistics are correct - 7:05
Myth 9 // Weapons of war and Assault Weapons - 8:48
Myth 10 // Ghost Guns - 10:08
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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