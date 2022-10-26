Jesus Word subtract to arrive at the Child

This video was made after God, our Father asked me to speak on subtracting what should not be there, to have what should be there sown, to favour what should be there.





1 John 3:6-10 Whosoever abideth in him sinneth not: whosoever sinneth hath not seen him, neither known him. Little children, let no man deceive you: he that doeth righteousness is righteous, even as he is righteous. He that committeth sin is of the devil; for the devil sinneth from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that he might destroy the works of the devil. Whosoever is born of God doth not commit sin; for his seed remaineth in him: and he cannot sin, because he is born of God. In this the children of God are manifest, and the children of the devil: whosoever doeth not righteousness is not of God, neither he that loveth not his brother.





Ephesians 5:8 For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light 9(for the fruit of the [b]Spirit is in all goodness, righteousness, and truth), 10finding out what is acceptable to the Lord. 11And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather [c]expose them. 12For it is shameful even to speak of those things which are done by them in secret. 13But all things that are [d]exposed are made manifest by the light, for whatever makes manifest is light. 14Therefore He says: “Awake, you who sleep, Arise from the dead, And Christ will give you light.”





1John 1:8 If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us. 9If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness. 10If we say that we have not sinned, we make Him a liar, and His word is not in us. Matthew 6:9 “This, then, is how you should pray: “‘Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name,





1 Corinthians 3:16 Do you not know that you yourselves are God’s temple, and that God’s Spirit dwells in you? The Lamp of the Body





Matthew 6:22 “The lamp of the body is the eye. If therefore your eye is [g]good, your whole body will be full of light. 23But if your eye is [h]bad, your whole body will be full of darkness. If therefore the light that is in you is darkness, how great is that darkness!





James 1:21 Therefore, putting aside all filthiness and all that remains of wickedness, in humility receive the word implanted, which is able to save your souls.

