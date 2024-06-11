RT News June 11, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 11, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Tactical priorities trumping human rights as the US lifts its long-time ban on arming Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov Brigade, despite that group’s notorious history of human rights abuses. The UN suspends its aid deliveries through the American-made pier in Gaza due to security concerns after an IDF raid in the region killed nearly 300 Palestinians. The UN Security Council passes a resolution for peace in Gaza, proposed by the US but Russia voices concerns about the implementation of the plan.