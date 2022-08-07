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Overcoming the Five Hindrances in Meditation with Brian Ruhe in 2013
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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10 views • August 07, 2022

I filmed this in 2013, before I was famous, back when I was a mere human being, like yourself. Please excuse my mild case of Tourette's syndrome with my twitchy lips. The talk is major good advice from the Buddha. That's why I re-uploaded this. Back then I was Jew-wise and Hitler-wise but just starting to go public on all of that.
13:00 A Buddhist view on marriage. Monks should stay out of it.
27:30 The benefits of dancing.
Making art.

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meditationbuddhismbrian ruhetheravadafive hindrances
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy