Overcoming the Five Hindrances in Meditation with Brian Ruhe in 2013

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I filmed this in 2013, before I was famous, back when I was a mere human being, like yourself. Please excuse my mild case of Tourette's syndrome with my twitchy lips. The talk is major good advice from the Buddha. That's why I re-uploaded this. Back then I was Jew-wise and Hitler-wise but just starting to go public on all of that.
13:00 A Buddhist view on marriage. Monks should stay out of it.
27:30 The benefits of dancing.
Making art.