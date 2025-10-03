Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 3, 2025 – Billions in climate grants CANCELED, cutting off Democrat slush fund money

- Interview with Paymon on Tax Law (0:11)

- Breaking News and Political Updates (2:24)

- Middle East News and Energy Developments (6:28)

- Energy Grants and Climate Change (9:13)

- Pharmaceutical Industry and Healthcare (19:38)

- AI and Health Freedom (28:59)

- Interview with Paymon on Tax Law (48:50)

- Gold and Silver Market (58:50)

- Economic and Political Predictions (1:08:33)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (1:18:04)

- Critique of Institutions and Government (1:22:43)

- Generational Shift and Social Media Influence (1:24:41)

- Questioning Official Narratives and Systemic Corruption (1:27:14)

- The Role of Money and the IRS (1:28:33)

- The Future of Currency and Economic Systems (1:39:38)

- The Role of Education and Self-Empowerment (1:43:40)

- The Corruption of the Pharmaceutical Industry and Tax Systems (1:45:40)

- The Potential Collapse of the US Dollar (1:48:11)

- The Role of Entrepreneurs and Business Owners (1:48:27)

- The Importance of Unity and Legal Action (1:50:14)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





