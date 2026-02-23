What Actually Builds Wealth Is Not What They Told You with Laura Bolton

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Feb 23, 2026
Get Dr. Kaufman’s FREE Ultimate Detox Protocol: https://akmd.co/Laura_Bolton_Youtube
And in this episode of the True Health Report, I invite none other than Laura Bolton to reveal the one underlying driver that separates truth-aligned businesses that thrive from those that struggle — after coaching countless accomplished entrepreneurs.
Here's what you’ll learn:
Why the vast majority of business content exists to turn your hopes and dreams into revenue
The primer for ceaseless perseverance the history’s greatest entrepreneurs used to strike every target they set
Why the marketing and sale strategies you’re taught online are keeping you from achieving lasting success
The mental mousetraps that keep truth-seekers in a spirit of scarcity and distress
How most of what we “want” is socially programmed
Chapters:
00:00:00 - Why everything you’ve been taught about business is wrong
00:00:33 - Where the truth community misses the mark on abundance
00:03:04 - Laura Bolton’s journey from escaping corporate clutches to earning wealth while staying in truth
00:11:06 - The biggest pitfalls in the pursuit of self-directed financial success
00:18:25 -The primer for ceaseless perseverance the history’s greatest entrepreneurs used to strike every target they set
00:19:29 - Laura Bolton’s playbook for prospering as a coach
00:32:48 - What if you’re not cut out for entrepreneurship?
00:36:54 - How people can sense the value of your offer by the way you carry yourself
00:41:19 - Creative Partnership: an alternative to manipulative marketing tactics
00:42:11 - How most of what we “want” is socially programmed
00:48:39 - The mental mousetraps that keep truth-seekers in a spirit of scarcity and distress
00:52:32 - The number one habit that keeps entrepreneurs stuck in failure
01:00:16 - Embark on the business truths Laura Bolton teaches that most people never hear
Read the full blog + transcript:
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/blog/...
Mentioned in this episode:
Book a call with Laura Bolton and build your business based in truth and authenticity: https://substack.com/@thelaurabolton?...