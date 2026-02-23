What Actually Builds Wealth Is Not What They Told You with Laura Bolton

Feb 23, 2026

And in this episode of the True Health Report, I invite none other than Laura Bolton to reveal the one underlying driver that separates truth-aligned businesses that thrive from those that struggle — after coaching countless accomplished entrepreneurs.





Here's what you’ll learn:





Why the vast majority of business content exists to turn your hopes and dreams into revenue

The primer for ceaseless perseverance the history’s greatest entrepreneurs used to strike every target they set

Why the marketing and sale strategies you’re taught online are keeping you from achieving lasting success

The mental mousetraps that keep truth-seekers in a spirit of scarcity and distress

How most of what we “want” is socially programmed





Chapters:

00:00:00 - Why everything you’ve been taught about business is wrong

00:00:33 - Where the truth community misses the mark on abundance

00:03:04 - Laura Bolton’s journey from escaping corporate clutches to earning wealth while staying in truth

00:11:06 - The biggest pitfalls in the pursuit of self-directed financial success

00:18:25 -The primer for ceaseless perseverance the history’s greatest entrepreneurs used to strike every target they set

00:19:29 - Laura Bolton’s playbook for prospering as a coach

00:32:48 - What if you’re not cut out for entrepreneurship?

00:36:54 - How people can sense the value of your offer by the way you carry yourself

00:41:19 - Creative Partnership: an alternative to manipulative marketing tactics

00:42:11 - How most of what we “want” is socially programmed

00:48:39 - The mental mousetraps that keep truth-seekers in a spirit of scarcity and distress

00:52:32 - The number one habit that keeps entrepreneurs stuck in failure

01:00:16 - Embark on the business truths Laura Bolton teaches that most people never hear





