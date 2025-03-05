BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Forgotten Boston Massacre Speech They Wanted to Silence
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
365 followers
61 views • 1 month ago

In 1771, James Lovell stood before a massive crowd in Boston to deliver a speech commemorating the first anniversary of the Boston Massacre on March 5, 1770. His oration left no room for compromise: warning against standing armies, defending the people’s right to bear arms, declaring freedom as a birthright, and rejecting Parliament’s authority over the colonies entirely. This episode explores James Lovell’s powerful speech, its aftermath, and a background story about Paul Revere’s role in the commemoration of the Boston Massacre.

Path to Liberty: March 5, 2025

freedomlibertyconstitutionhistorylibertarianfounders10th amendmentamerican revolutionsons of libertyboston massacretoday in historypaul reveremassacre dayjames lovellon this day
