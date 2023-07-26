Create New Account
The Illuminati And Euclid's Cube
Forbidden Knowledge
Published Yesterday

Who could imagine, that within the properties of a single cube can be found all of America’s 1792 mandated monetary weight measures as well as the quantity equating a gram to a grain? Well, watch this short video and you will see this "Illuminati Magic" and so much more unfold before your very eyes.

historyconspiracyilluminati

