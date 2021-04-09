The World Economy Is Hitting an Iceberg Like the Titanic; Something Will Happen Again at the Strait of Hormuz and Suez Canal

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In his April 4, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo warned that the world economy was just like the Titanic about to hit the iceberg. He pointed out that the oil price and gold price didn’t have big ups and downs recently, but that was not going to last long. He also hinted that something was going to happen again at the Strait of Hormuz and Suez Canal.