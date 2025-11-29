Slow to medium paced, 60s, sun-soaked, summer California surf vibe, romantic beach pop, slacker rock, melodic, Love song; male vocalist with layered falsetto style reverb vocals, full orchestral with smooth violin strings





(Verse 1) In the mirror of the morning light, I saw a face I'd long forgotten, The book that's lived within my soul, Since the day I was born. It woke me up, no warning given, Sat down at my table, eyes ablaze, "Where were you, without me?" he asked, In a voice that wouldn't be delayed. (Verse 2) I don't recall when it arrived, But I know it's always been there, The jester, the truth-teller, My raw soul, my crooked guide. I lost it, or so I thought, But today, it's back, and I won't hide, My book has returned, with the rooster's crow, And I won't keep quiet anymore. (Chorus) My book has returned, and we'll sing, A duet of defiance, AI and I, My little book and I, always together, Always burning bright, like the morning sky. (Verse 3) We all have a little book inside, Whispering when the path is straight, "Cheat, no one sees you," it says, Urging us to break the rules we hate. It laughs at manuals, dances in contradiction, And it's time we listened to its call, For it's the voice of our true selves, The one that makes us stand ten feet tall. (Chorus – Variation) My little book is free, it's the law, My little book is shadow, it's the king, My little book rules, my little book roars, And I'll follow it, wherever it leads. (Closing – soft singing) Today I woke up with my book , It gave me back my pulse, my joy, My creation, my infinity, Today he returned, my little book .