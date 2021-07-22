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Man To Man With Deacon William Doerr
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17 views • July 22, 2021
Recently CMCS Director Frank J Casella sat down to talk man to man with Deacon William Doerr about manhood and ministry - An Interview Series with Catholic Deacon's in the Archdiocese of Chicago.
You can connect with Deacon Doerr through our contact form and we'll forward it to him https://www.cmcsmen.net/contact
Catholic Men Chicago Southland (CMCS) is a Catholic Apostolate of Bishop Joseph Perry - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'.
You can connect with Deacon Doerr through our contact form and we'll forward it to him https://www.cmcsmen.net/contact
Catholic Men Chicago Southland (CMCS) is a Catholic Apostolate of Bishop Joseph Perry - 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'.
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