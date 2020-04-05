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My Intro to URINE THERAPY / Free Solution to CORONA VIRUS, 5G and Big C
Nicole Espinosa
Nicole Espinosa
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385 views • April 05, 2020
Urine therapy is the oldest health practice for highest functioning immune system, longevity and beauty. Follow my four year practice of urine therapy that has boosted my immune system high above any health crisis man has unfurled.

Research on your own the use of Urea that is found in urine within the multi-billion dollar industry of cosmetics. Break free from a lifetime of programming that this is waste. It is not, and couldn't be further from the truth. Our kidneys excrete the excess nutrients that our bodies are not utilizing at the time, and releases it into the bladder where it can be reabsorbed if needed until released from the body.

Join my 7 day urine fast that made my grey hair disappear, and healed psoriasis on my hand...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMrsmQxUPa8&t=508s

See my YouTube channel for other videos on urine therapy, adventure motorcycling and healing...https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWpoq-KU7tIdqVqvbb3OvBg/videos

Fabulous research on the topic of Urine Therapy:

Wiley Schmitt YouTuber and Urine Therapy practitioner: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLWJpW86ADZyJFhXhluv8avKe9Hr_myhgT

Interview with Martha Christy, author of "Your Own Perfect Medicine:" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Oxqzzh15HQ

PDF of "Your Own Perfect Medicine:"http://aquariusthewaterbearer.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/Your-Own-Perfect-Medicine-by-Martha-Christy-with-Testimonials.pdf
Keywords
immune systemhealinghealing cancerurine therapycorona virusnicole espinosanicole stavro espinosahealing corona virusborrego springs
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy