Agent Of The Seven Headed Beast State

1 - https://www.reuters.com/technology/musks-neuralink-faces-federal-probe-employee-backlash-over-animal-tests- 2022-12-05/ ----------animal tests
2 - https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/business/historians-trace-elon-musk-s-swiss-roots-to-emmental/47559580
3 - https://www.google.com/search?q=maye+musk+sports+illustrated&rlz=1C1GCEA_enGB1024GB1024&sxsrf=AJOqlzX
xmk18meOQ6Nj_Njj_8hpdXW0Cfg:1677955279499&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjYo4jD9sL9AhVUZ8AKHWoIBE0Q_
AUoAXoECAEQAw&biw=1366&bih=625&dpr=1
4 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Haldimand
5 - https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/documents/p80100/130877E.pdf
6 - https://www.cambridge.org/core/books/abs/slavery-hinterland/basel-and-the-slave-trade-from-profiteers-to-missionaries
/76DD1976AA3BC47CF9EAE4CA369EA654
7 - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-64428257
8 - https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2023/02/01/1152893248/red-cobalt-congo-drc-mining-siddharth-kara
Music - Electrician by Jeremy Black
Check out this channel on Youtubefor more info on the Swiss State
Giureh - G.I.U.R.E.H.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.