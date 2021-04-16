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Fauci Can't Explain Anything When Grilled By Jim Jordan
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480 views • April 16, 2021
Jim Jordan is fed up with Fauci's fake suggestions regarding lockdowns and mask wearing, and seemingly never has an answer to why we do anything as the science and even the CDC is proving the opposite.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6079d13b45087729a6cb0809
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6079d13b45087729a6cb0809
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