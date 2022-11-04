Here's the DELETED Report by NBC News That Paul Pelosi Walked Away From Police

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Earlier today, NBC News accidentally committed an act of journalism by reporting that Paul Pelosi let police into his home, then walked away from them and toward David DePape. That doesn't seem like the actions of a man who's in distress or who just had his home broken into by a violent man who was threatening to kill his wife.
Of course, NBC News retracted the story, deleted the report, and claimed it didn't meet their "reporting standards."