Dr. Foad Izadi on why Iran is now reaching beyond traditional military bases - clip

"When you put American soldiers inside civilian areas of the city, that becomes a legitimate military target."

Dr. Foad Izadi on why Iran is now reaching beyond traditional military bases.

👉 Full episode here (https://youtu.be/czKVhd8DPsw)

Adding:

The Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that stronger strikes on the UAE will soon begin.

The attack on kish Island was carried out from the territory of our neighboring country (the UAE), and the Americans launched HIMARS missiles from there. We will definitely respond to these attacks and ensure that they do not affect densely populated areas. (c) Head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Araghchi

Yesterday, the IRGC announced that UAE ports would become legitimate military targets and urged civilians to leave them as soon as possible.