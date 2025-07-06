BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New assimilated species: homo borgiensis homo borg-genesis
1 day ago

CoinTr.ee

https://cointr.ee/perfectsociety


(99+) Team Human vs Team Borg

https://www.academia.edu/128746183/Team_Human_vs_Team_Borg


Homo Borg-genesis/Borgiensis - Canada Health Alliance

https://canadahealthalliance.org/homo-borg-genesis-borgiensis/


Homo Borgiensis – Synthetic Agenda

https://synthetic-agenda.com/homo-borgiensis/


Team Human vs Team Borg - by Dr Patrick McCartney

https://drpatrickmccartney.substack.com/p/team-human-vs-team-borg


HOMO BORG GENESIS! – reflexivityspace.org

https://reflexivityspace.org/2022/10/01/homo-borg-genesis/


Newly-discovered 'Borg' DNA Is unlike anything scientists have ever seen | College of Chemistry

https://chemistry.berkeley.edu/news/newly-discovered-borg-dna-unlike-anything-scientists-have-ever-seen


Borg (microbiology) - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borg_(microbiology)


Novel design of cryptographic architecture of nanorouter using quantum-dot cellular automata nanotechnology | Scientific Reports

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-024-61260-7


NanoRouter: A Quantum-dot Cellular Automata Design | IEEE Journals & Magazine | IEEE Xplore

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/6708563


Visualize: Nano/Microcircuitry as Found in La Quinta Columna's Mira Al Microscopio:

https://jlparker.substack.com/p/visualize-nanomicrocircuitry-as-found


La Quinta Columna - Nano Routers (English)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/JpqHTe9DxQO0/


MAC-cinated: Pattern identification in coronavirus vaccines - Nanorouters - ORWELL CITY

https://web.archive.org/web/20211127000304/https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/nanorouters.html


ORWELL CITY

https://web.archive.org/web/20211126191337mp_/https://www.orwell.city/


Is the MAC address marking system "the mark of the beast"? - ORWELL CITY

https://web.archive.org/web/20211130225152/https://www.orwell.city/2021/11/the-mark-of-the-beast.html


Pfizer: Plasmonic Rect-Antennae, QCA Cell Nano-Router : r/AHomeForPlagueRats

https://www.reddit.com/r/AHomeForPlagueRats/comments/rotzvo/pfizer_plasmonic_rectantennae_qca_cell_nanorouter/


Keywords
slavesnasajewsgenocidewhomark of the beaststar trekjesuitsmartial laworwelltranshumanismmindcontrolfreemasonsassimilationmac addresspremeditated mass murdernanoroutersmerging man and machinehomo borgiensisborg-genesisqcaborg dnablue force trackingpower grab treaty
