X22 Report B 03. 22. 22.

Ep. 2732b - What Happens When A Blockade (Threat) Is Dismantled & Removed, Fire At Will Commander🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFFThe blockade and threats are being dismantled and removed, in the end the [DS] will have no ammunition, no protection and the propaganda machine will not work, they will be left in the open with nothing. At this point the patriots will open fire with information and the information attack run will begin. Trump and the patriots have maneuvered the [DS] to exactly where they want them. They have lied and covered up everything and now the facts and truth are coming out, the world will see it all.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.