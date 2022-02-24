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Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming: Papadopoulos Says Durham Has Damning Receipts
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333 views • February 24, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Clinton Administration has a long history of injustice towards the entire world. After the Clintons left office, they collected millions from Ukrainian oligarchs and Saudi Arabia. George Papadopoulos joined Stew on Wednesday to document a direct correlation between Hillary’s legal filings and the forthcoming Durham findings, and the surge of news regarding Russia and Ukraine. Is it yet another cover-up for the Clintons, distracting the American people? George weighs in.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvoiu3-nothing-can-stop-what-is-coming-papadopoulos-says-durham-has-damning-receip.html
The Clinton Administration has a long history of injustice towards the entire world. After the Clintons left office, they collected millions from Ukrainian oligarchs and Saudi Arabia. George Papadopoulos joined Stew on Wednesday to document a direct correlation between Hillary’s legal filings and the forthcoming Durham findings, and the surge of news regarding Russia and Ukraine. Is it yet another cover-up for the Clintons, distracting the American people? George weighs in.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvoiu3-nothing-can-stop-what-is-coming-papadopoulos-says-durham-has-damning-receip.html
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