2023.01.30 The claims against the originators of COVID-19 are beginning to kick in, with the US claiming US$20 trillion. The US may also accelerate legislation or emergency executive orders to seize all CCP and Chinese overseas assets in the US and its allied countries, with Japan, Canada, Europe and many other countries to follow.

病毒溯源索赔开始启动了，美国索赔20万亿美元。美国还可能实行立法加速或紧急行政命令，查封在美国等联盟国所有中共和华人在海外的资产，日本、加拿大、欧洲等一系列国家都会跟上。



