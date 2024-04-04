Create New Account
CHP Talks: Jakki Jeffs—Exposing Bill C-63 as a Hateful Act
Published a day ago

April 4, 2024: My guest this week is Jakki Jeffs, Executive Director of Alliance for Life Ontario. We discuss the dark and hidden elements of the Trudeau government’s latest and most aggressive attempt to censor public opinion that does not support their socialist and anti-family agenda.

Learn more about Jakki and Alliance for Life Ontario at: https://allianceforlifeontario.ca

For more details about Bill C-63:

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms: https://www.jccf.ca

Canadian Constitution Foundation: https://theccf.ca

Sign the JCCF Petition: https://www.jccf.ca/petitions/


