© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophecy of 90-Year Old Norwegian Woman (from 1968)
Follow
1
Share
Report
131 views • March 18, 2022
Creatrix13.
The 90-year old woman from Valdres in Norway was a very alert, reliable, awake and credible Christian, with a good reputation among all who knew her. She had a vision from God in 1968.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/m7Uq7fPmbsie/
The 90-year old woman from Valdres in Norway was a very alert, reliable, awake and credible Christian, with a good reputation among all who knew her. She had a vision from God in 1968.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/m7Uq7fPmbsie/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.