© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CNN Pentagon report 9/11 aired once only ...Reporter observed absence of airliner parts
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • February 20, 2021
The reporters accidentally told the truth one time only. CNN never aired this clip again. What the reporter noticed significantly was the absence of airliner parts. There were no big bits.
The day before, Rumsfeld announced the Pentagon couldn't account for 2.3 TRILLION DOLLARS. On this day the Pentagon accounting office, the accountants and documents were blown up ... never to be heard about again ... at least by their side.
Today much more evidence of a cruise missile strike has come out.
NOTE: The people who did this are still in charge of the government.
The day before, Rumsfeld announced the Pentagon couldn't account for 2.3 TRILLION DOLLARS. On this day the Pentagon accounting office, the accountants and documents were blown up ... never to be heard about again ... at least by their side.
Today much more evidence of a cruise missile strike has come out.
NOTE: The people who did this are still in charge of the government.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.