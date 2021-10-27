© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FLOYD MAYWEATHER- A SLAVE MIND FOLLOWS THE CROWD
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • October 27, 2021
POWERFUL WORDS
[ Video ] Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather has uploaded this video to his social networks defending Kyrie Irving and his choice not to be vaccinated: "America gave us the possibility to vaccinate or not to vaccinate, but as time goes by they are taking away that freedom of choice." https://twitter.com/FloydMayweather/status/1452726098878361601
[ Video ] Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather has uploaded this video to his social networks defending Kyrie Irving and his choice not to be vaccinated: "America gave us the possibility to vaccinate or not to vaccinate, but as time goes by they are taking away that freedom of choice." https://twitter.com/FloydMayweather/status/1452726098878361601
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.