Trust God's Design
Martus for Truth
Published Yesterday

You don't need to run to the hospital, or to the doctor, or to the ER, or to urgent care every time you suffer a mishap. Your body is designed to heal itself. It has been designed that way by God. Do you trust God? Here's your chance to demonstrate it.

#TrustGod, #TrustHisDesign, #DemonstrateTrustInGod

