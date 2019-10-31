© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Central Bank Is 90% Communizing A Nation
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • October 31, 2019
Adam Green points out who has been meddling with our country (and others) for over 200 years. And who believe they are the "chosen ones to rule the entire world". Intelligence without WISDOM makes for nothing but a foolish embarrassment, and the [Zionists] don't even know (or care) what they are.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.