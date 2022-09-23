Medvedev: Russia sending nukes to Crimea

AREA INTEL HANDBOOK: Get Mike's latest book here: https://grayzonestore.com/ EARLY WARNING: Join us over on the Forward Observer High Side for daily reporting on competition, crisis, conflict, and collapse. Get the full Early Warning report at https://www.forwardobserver.com/subscribe DAILY SA: Get the Daily Situational Awareness briefing by email: https://forwardobserver.com/daily-sa GRAY ZONE: Join Mike's Gray Zone Study Group where he teaches intelligence and security skills for an uncertain future: https://www.grayzoneactivity.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.