Medvedev: Russia sending nukes to Crimea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AREA INTEL HANDBOOK: Get Mike's latest book here: https://grayzonestore.com/ EARLY WARNING: Join us over on the Forward Observer High Side for daily reporting on competition, crisis, conflict, and collapse. Get the full Early Warning report at https://www.forwardobserver.com/subscribe DAILY SA: Get the Daily Situational Awareness briefing by email: https://forwardobserver.com/daily-sa GRAY ZONE: Join Mike's Gray Zone Study Group where he teaches intelligence and security skills for an uncertain future: https://www.grayzoneactivity.com